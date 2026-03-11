Montauk Renewables, Inc. Full Year Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Montauk Renewables, Inc. (MNTK) released a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.74 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $9.73 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $176.38 million from $175.73 million last year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.74 Mln. vs. $9.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $176.38 Mln vs. $175.73 Mln last year.

