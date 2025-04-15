Montauk Renewables, Inc. Authorizes $5 Million Share Repurchase Program

Montauk Renewables authorized a $5 million share repurchase program, effective immediately and subject to market conditions.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. announced a new share repurchase program, authorized by its Board of Directors, allowing for the buyback of up to $5 million of the company's common stock, effective immediately and without a specified end date. The repurchases can occur through various means, including open market transactions, and are subject to a Repurchase Committee's discretion regarding timing and pricing. The program can be suspended or altered for several reasons, including market conditions and liquidity concerns. Montauk, based in Pittsburgh, specializes in converting biogas into renewable natural gas (RNG) and electricity, with extensive operations across multiple states. The announcement also includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements related to the share repurchase program.

Potential Positives

Montauk Renewables has implemented a share repurchase program, signaling confidence in the company's financial health and positive market position.

The program authorizes up to $5,000,000 in share repurchases, potentially enhancing shareholder value if shares are repurchased at favorable prices.

The initiative permits flexibility in repurchase methods, allowing the company to respond strategically to market conditions and opportunities.

Montauk's background and commitment to renewable energy projects underscore its long-term growth potential in a rapidly evolving industry.

Potential Negatives

The share repurchase program indicates that the company may have insufficient investment opportunities or confidence in its business performance, leading to reallocating capital towards buying back shares instead of growth initiatives.

The lack of a specified timeline for the share repurchase program may create uncertainty among investors regarding when and how much of the stock will be repurchased, potentially affecting stock price stability.

Forward-looking statements contain significant caveats and risks, suggesting potential volatility and unpredictability in the company's future performance, which may deter investors.

FAQ

What is Montauk Renewables' new share repurchase program?

Montauk Renewables has authorized a share repurchase program to buy back up to $5 million of its common stock.

When does the share repurchase program start?

The share repurchase program is effective immediately with no specified termination date.

Who decides the timing and price of share repurchases?

A Repurchase Committee, comprised of Board members and management, will determine the timing, number, and price of shares repurchased.

Can the share repurchase program be changed or terminated?

Yes, the program can be suspended, terminated, or modified at any time for various reasons, including market conditions.

What does Montauk Renewables specialize in?

Montauk Renewables specializes in managing, recovering, and converting biogas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and electrical power.

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) (“Montauk” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $5,000,000 of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock, effective immediately with no date for termination.





Repurchases under the program may be made through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws. The timing, number and purchase price of shares repurchased under the program, if any, will be determined by a Repurchase Committee, comprised of Board members and management.





The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any number of shares and there is no assurance that purchases will take place under the program.







About Montauk Renewables, Inc.







Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has operations at 13 projects and ongoing development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit



https://ir.montaukrenewables.com



.







Company Contact:







John Ciroli





Chief Legal Officer (CLO) & Secretary







investors@montaukrenewables.com







(412) 747-8700







Investor Relations Contact:







Georg Venturatos





Gateway Group







MNTK@Gateway-grp.com







(949) 574-3860









Forward Looking Statement









This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding share repurchases. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our estimates, expectations or intentions only as of the date hereof, and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements involve a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, expectations of the economic environment, material adverse changes in economic conditions, alternative uses of capital, and the other risks contained in our other public disclosures discussing our business and financial condition and results. As a result, we caution against placing undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. For information on potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, please see the “Risks Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent quarterly reports and other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.



