Montauk Renewables Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MNTK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Montauk Renewables Inc (Symbol: MNTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.07, changing hands as low as $12.72 per share. Montauk Renewables Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNTK's low point in its 52 week range is $8.78 per share, with $20.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.80.

