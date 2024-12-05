Montauk Metals Faces Financial Challenges Amid Award

Galway Gold (TSE:MTK) has released an update.
Montauk Metals Inc. has received a $504,000 award from Colombia, but remains in a precarious financial position, as its debts outweigh its cash reserves. The company is negotiating with creditors and exploring strategic partnerships for recapitalization, though no guarantees of success have been made.
