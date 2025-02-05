Montauk Brewing Company’s The Surf Beer Golden Ale Now Available on JetBlue Flights

Montauk Brewing's Surf Beer Golden Ale is now available on JetBlue flights.

Quiver AI Summary

Montauk Brewing Company, a rapidly growing craft brewer and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc., has partnered with JetBlue to make their popular Surf Beer Golden Ale available to passengers on all domestic and international flights starting this month. This marks the first time JetBlue has offered a craft beer from Montauk, allowing travelers to enjoy a taste of the beach in the sky. Surf Beer is a light, refreshing ale that reflects Montauk's coastal lifestyle and spirit of adventure. Montauk Brewing's co-founder, Vaughan Cutillo, expressed excitement about this collaboration, emphasizing the joy and relaxation associated with their beer. Founded in 2012, Montauk Brewing is known for its commitment to quality craft brewing and community engagement.

Potential Positives

Montauk Brewing Company has secured a partnership with JetBlue, marking the first airline to feature Montauk's craft beer, expanding its market reach and brand visibility.

The availability of The Surf Beer Golden Ale on JetBlue flights enables Montauk Brewing to connect with a wider audience, potentially increasing sales and brand loyalty among travelers.

This collaboration enhances Montauk Brewing's brand image by associating with JetBlue, a well-known airline recognized for its customer service and quality offerings.

Potential Negatives

While announcing the availability of The Surf Beer Golden Ale on JetBlue flights signifies a new distribution channel, it may indicate a reliance on partnerships for growth rather than organic expansion.

The mention of forward-looking statements poses a risk regarding future performance and expectations, which could concern investors if actual results do not align with these projections.

The press release heavily features Tilray's branding, suggesting that Montauk Brewing might be perceived more as a subsidiary rather than an independent entity, potentially impacting its brand identity and customer perception.

FAQ

What beer is available on JetBlue flights?

The Surf Beer Golden Ale from Montauk Brewing is now available on all JetBlue flights.

When did Montauk's Surf Beer become available on JetBlue?

The Surf Beer Golden Ale is available for JetBlue customers starting February 2025.

Who is Montauk Brewing Company?

Montauk Brewing Company is a craft brewer known for its quality beers and coastal lifestyle ethos.

What is the inspiration behind The Surf Beer?

The Surf Beer is inspired by Montauk’s coastal lifestyle and the motto "Chase Your Wave."

Where can I find more information about Montauk Brewing?

More information can be found on the Montauk Brewing website and their social media channels.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TLRY Insider Trading Activity

$TLRY insiders have traded $TLRY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL A MERTON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 26,000 shares for an estimated $35,360

CARL A MERTON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 26,000 shares for an estimated $35,360

$TLRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $TLRY stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Montauk Brewing Company



(“Montauk Brewing” or “Montauk”), a beloved and rapidly growing craft brewer renowned for its exceptional craft beers, and a



Tilray Brands, Inc.



company (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced that





The Surf Beer Golden Ale





is now available for





JetBlue





customers on all domestic and international flights starting this month.





As the first airline to serve Montauk’s easy-drinking craft beer, JetBlue’s customers can now enjoy a refreshing taste of Montauk, bringing a piece of the beach to the skies. The Surf Beer is a light and refreshing brew and one of Montauk’s best-selling flagship beers, inspired by the brand’s coastal lifestyle and “Chase Your Wave” ethos. It’s an invitation to pursue one's passions, aspirations, and authentic self.













Vaughan Cutillo, Co-founder of Montauk Brewing, says, "We are proud and excited that JetBlue selected our Montauk Surf Beer Golden Ale to offer to travelers worldwide. This selection represents not just a beverage but the embodiment of relaxation and joy that Montauk Brewing stands for. We hope that every sip taken at 30,000 feet connects our consumers to the carefree spirit of Montauk and the adventurous journey ahead."





Montauk Brewing, known for its craft beers and community focus, has a loyal following among beer lovers and beachgoers. Now, JetBlue flights feature Montauk's Surf Beer, bringing its unique flavors to more people.







About Montauk Brewing Company







Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Crafting exceptional brews on the East End, Montauk Brewing invites you to visit their red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, open year-round for fresh beer needs, located just steps from the surf – right where it belongs.





For further information about Montauk Brewing Company, please visit



Montauk Brewing Co.



, and follow @montaukbrewc on all social media platforms.







About Tilray Brands







Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.





For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit



Tilray.com



and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b21864c-6df3-4db3-87f8-738f345bac0b





