Montanaro Increases Stake in XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Plc (GB:XPS) has released an update.
Montanaro Asset Management Limited has increased its voting rights in XPS Pensions Group PLC to 4.01%, marking a slight rise from 3.999%. This change, notified on December 3, 2024, highlights the asset manager’s growing influence in the UK pensions firm, reflecting potential strategic interests in the financial sector.
