Montana trapping season blocked by U.S. judge over grizzly bear concerns

By Clark Mindock

Nov 22 (Reuters) - A federal judge has largely blocked Montana's upcoming wolf trapping season over concerns devices used by hunters could harm threatened grizzly bears, handing a win to conservation groups days before the season's expected start.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy in Missoula on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking the upcoming wolf trapping season in most of the state until January. Advocates said the injunction covers all the land west of Billings, including crucial areas where grizzly bears live and roam.

Molloy said the WildEarth Guardians and the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force had shown “a reasonably certain threat of imminent harm to grizzly bears" if the season starts next week.

The state argued the conservation groups had overstated the risks to bears, citing precautions it adopted in 2021 that bar trapping and snaring until bears have begun hibernating and have made the state of the season a floating date.

No bears have been trapped since those floating precautions were put in place in 2021, the state said. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission authorized the trapping season in August, and the state planned on opening up wolf trapping season as early as Monday.

But Molloy, an appointee of Democratic former President Bill Clinton, said it is well-documented that snares and traps present risks to the bears, even if none have been confirmed to be trapped in recent years.

Molloy added there is evidence of increasing numbers of bears with "trap-like" injuries, which he called "persuasive evidence" the planned trapping season "will only increase the likelihood that grizzly bears" are harmed.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The conservation groups in a lawsuit filed in September said that grizzly bears can inadvertently step into wolf traps and snares, which can kill them or cut off toes and claws needed to make dens and hunt.

Traps are typically steel devices that snap shut when stepped on by wildlife, while snares are typically steel cable nooses that cinch tight on animals that walk into them.

The groups claimed state hunting and trapping laws, regulations and rules violate the Endangered Species Act because of the unreasonable risk of those harms.

Lizzy Pennock, an attorney for WildEarth Guardians, said that just over half of the grizzly bears known to be alive in the contiguous U.S. live in or rely upon Montana.

She said around 1,100 live in habitat around Glacier National Park, while as many as 800 bears are estimated to live in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem, which is largely in Wyoming but touches parts of Montana and Idaho.

The case is Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force et al. v. State of Montana et al., U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, case No. 9:23-cv-00101.

For the conservation groups: Timothy Bechtold of the Bechtold Law Firm and

For the state: Sarah Clerget of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.