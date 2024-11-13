News & Insights

Montana Technologies Rebrands and Strengthens Strategic Partnerships

November 13, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

Montana Technologies ( (AIRJ) ) has issued an update.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation, previously known as Montana Technologies, has rebranded to align with its innovative AirJoule® technology focused on atmospheric water harvesting. This change, effective immediately, aims to enhance the company’s visibility and strengthen connections with customers and investors. Trading under the NASDAQ symbols “AIRJ” and “AIRJW”, AirJoule emphasizes its commitment to sustainable water solutions through strategic partnerships, including a joint venture with GE Vernova.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

