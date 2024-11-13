Montana Technologies Rebrands and Strengthens Strategic Partnerships

Montana Technologies ( (AIRJ) ) has issued an update.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation, previously known as Montana Technologies, has rebranded to align with its innovative AirJoule® technology focused on atmospheric water harvesting. This change, effective immediately, aims to enhance the company’s visibility and strengthen connections with customers and investors. Trading under the NASDAQ symbols “AIRJ” and “AIRJW”, AirJoule emphasizes its commitment to sustainable water solutions through strategic partnerships, including a joint venture with GE Vernova.

