Montana lawmakers pass bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 14, 2023 — 06:35 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 14 (Reuters) - Montana lawmakers on Friday passed a bill to ban popular short-form video app TikTok from operating in the state, the latest threat to the Chinese-owned app's existence in the U.S.

The bill, known as SB 419, would prohibit mobile app stores from offering TikTok for download to users in Montana. The Montana House voted 54-43 to approve the ban.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas )

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com;))

