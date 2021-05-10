Montana IPO full subscribed at top end of price range - bookrunner

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - Montana Aerospace's upcoming flotation has been fully subscribed with offers for shares below 25.65 Swiss francs ($28.48) risk missing the deal, one of the bookrunners said on Monday.

Books are covered on the full deal size throughout the entire price range, the bookrunner said, including the over-allotment option.

The price of 25.65 francs is the top end of the indicated price range, giving the company an implied market capitalisation of 1.21 billion francs. Books are due to close at 12.00 GMT on Tuesday.

Montana is aiming to raise around 440 million Swiss francs from selling shares, which it will use to fund acquisitions and organic growth in the aero industry that has been hard hit by the coronavirus.

The company's first day of trading is expected to be May 17.

($1 = 0.9007 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

