Montana governor signs bill banning TikTok in state

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 17, 2023 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed legislation to ban the Chinese-owned short video app TikTok from operating in the state.

The legislation makes Montana the first state to ban TikTok and prohibit mobile application stores from offering TikTok within the state.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Tags
Reuters
