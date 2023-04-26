News & Insights

US Markets

Montana governor seeks changes to bill that would ban TikTok outright - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 26, 2023 — 12:15 am EDT

Written by Jahnavi Nidumolu for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is asking legislators to make changes to a bill that would be the first in the United States to ban TikTok outright, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The changes would broaden the ban from applying specifically to TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance Ltd, and cover social-media applications that provide certain data to foreign adversaries, the report said, citing a draft of the amended bill language.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.