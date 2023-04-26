Montana governor seeks changes to bill that would ban TikTok outright - WSJ

April 25 (Reuters) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is asking legislators to make changes to a bill that would be the first in the United States to ban TikTok outright, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The changes would broaden the ban from applying specifically to TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance Ltd, and cover social-media applications that provide certain data to foreign adversaries, the report said, citing a draft of the amended bill language.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.