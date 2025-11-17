Montana Aerospace (SWX:AERO) Price Target Increased by 17.03% to 34.17

The average one-year price target for Montana Aerospace (SWX:AERO) has been revised to CHF 34,17 / share. This is an increase of 17.03% from the prior estimate of CHF 29,20 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 18,18 to a high of CHF 55,65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.60% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 23,15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montana Aerospace. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AERO is 0.27%, an increase of 58.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.42% to 9,306K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,142K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AERO by 50.71% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,502K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AERO by 60.42% over the last quarter.

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 1,459K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares , representing an increase of 21.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AERO by 41.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 393K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares , representing a decrease of 10.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AERO by 46.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 245K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AERO by 37.33% over the last quarter.

