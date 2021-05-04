Montana Aerospace plans $481 mln Swiss IPO

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Austrian-Swiss aircraft component maker Montana Aerospace said on Tuesday it plans to list at the Swiss stock exchange SIX in an initial public offering (IPO) worth 440 million Swiss francs ($481.40 million).

The price range for the IPO was set at 24.15 to 25.65 Swiss francs per share, the company, which counts Boeing and Airbus among its customers, said in a statement.

The book-building will start on Tuesday and it is expected to be finalised on May 11 ahead of the first trading day currently scheduled for May 12, the company said.

It expected an overall offering volume of approximately 506 million Swiss francs, with an expected free float of up to 43.5% after the IPO assuming a greenshoe option is fully exercised.

The company will issue up to 18,219,462 new shares, targeting gross proceeds of approximately 440 million francs, it said. Montana Tech Components, currently the sole owner, will remain the majority shareholder.

Montana Aerospace, which makes components for wings and aircraft bodies, wants to become a consolidator in the highly fragmented aviation sector which has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Boeing 737 MAX safety crisis.

($1 = 0.9140 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

