Montana Aerospace IPO values company at 1.2 bln Swiss francs

John Revill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RUBEN SPRICH

Austrian-Swiss aircraft component maker Montana Aerospace priced its Swiss initial public offering at 25.65 Swiss francs per share, the company said ahead of its stock market debut on Wednesday, giving it an expected market capitalisation of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.33 billion).

Montana said its issuance of 17.1 million new shares would result in gross proceeds of approximately 440 million francs, which it will use to fund acquisitions and organic growth in the aero industry that has been hard hit by the coronavirus.

($1 = 0.9054 Swiss francs)

