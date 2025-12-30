Montana Aerospace Appoints Patrick Maurer As CFO; Names Kai Arndt CEO

(RTTNews) - Montana Aerospace AG (AERO.SW, MTASF), on Tuesday announced that it has also appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Aerostructures segment, Patrick Maurer as the CFO of the company.

The company also added that Co-CEO of the Aerostructures segment, Kai Arndt has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer Michael Pistauer will transition to the Board of Directors.

Michael Pistauer has transitioned after being elected on May 20 and will focus fully on his role supporting the group's long-term strategic development.

The changes follow the sale of the E-Mobility business in November 2024 and the Energy business in September, as the company reshapes its leadership to focus entirely on aerospace.

On Monday, Montana Aerospace closed trading 3.50% higher at CHF 28.10 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

