Companies
BA

Montana Aerospace announces flotation plans, wants to raise 400 million euros

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published

Aircraft components maker Montana Aerospace intends to float on the SIX Swiss exchange, it said on Friday, as it aims to boost its M&A firepower and organic growth in a rapidly consolidating industry.

ZURICH, April 23 (Reuters) - Aircraft components maker Montana Aerospace intends to float on the SIX Swiss exchange, it said on Friday, as it aims to boost its M&A firepower and organic growth in a rapidly consolidating industry.

The Austrian-Swiss company, which numbers Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA among its customers, wants to raise around 400 million euros from the IPO.

Montana, which makes components for wings and aircraft bodies, wants to become a consolidator in the highly fragmented aviation sector which has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Boeing 737 MAX safety crisis.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA AIR

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular