Montage Resources (MR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Montage Resources (MR) closed the most recent trading day at $4.83, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MR is projected to report earnings of -$0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 258.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $102.33 million, down 34.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.29 per share and revenue of $487.69 million. These totals would mark changes of -150.59% and -23.13%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

