Montage Resources (MR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Montage Resources (MR) closed at $5.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MR to post earnings of -$0.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 258.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $102.33 million, down 34.21% from the prior-year quarter.

MR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.29 per share and revenue of $487.69 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -150.59% and -23.13%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.