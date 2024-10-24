Montage Gold Secures Major Financing for Koné Project

Montage Gold Corp. (TSE:MAU) has released an update.

Montage Gold Corp. has secured an impressive US$825 million financing package from strategic partners Wheaton Precious Metals and Zijin Mining for the development of its Koné project in Côte d’Ivoire. This funding boosts Montage’s total liquidity to nearly US$970 million, positioning it well for the construction of a major low-cost gold mine in West Africa. The deal provides Montage with significant financial flexibility and minimizes equity dilution.

