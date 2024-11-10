Mont Royal Shifts Focus to Northern Lights Projects

Mont Royal Resources Ltd. (AU:MRZ) has released an update.

Mont Royal Resources has decided not to pursue its option to earn a 50% stake in the Wapatik Gold-Copper Project with Azimut Exploration, citing challenging market conditions in the Nickel sector. Instead, the company will focus its resources on its 75% owned Northern Lights Minerals projects in Quebec, Canada. This strategic shift highlights Mont Royal’s intent to capitalize on more promising opportunities in the Upper Eastmain region.

