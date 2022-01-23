Monstrous Earnings Ahead: IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Tesla, Apple, Visa in Focus, Along With The Fed

FXEmpire.com -

Investors will focus on Q4 earnings for stocks that are economically sensitive, which should show better profits than technology stocks. Increasing Treasury yields and risk aversion could also hit the stock market hard next week, making the big tech earnings that much more critical. In addition, investors will closely monitor the latest news on the rapidly spread Omicron coronavirus variant in order to see how it impacts earnings in 2022. The following is a list of earnings slated for release January 24-28, along with a few previews.

Earnings Calendar For The Week Of January 24

Monday (January 24)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: IBM

The Armonk, New York-based technology company, International Business Machines, is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings of $3.39 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 60% from $2.07 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The world’s largest computer firm’s revenue would decline over 21% to $1.96 billion from $20.37 billion a year earlier. It is worth noting that the technology company has beaten earnings in most of the quarters in the last two years, at least.

“International Business Machines (IBM) 4Q earnings will be focused on standalone model mechanics and whether Software revenue can re-accelerate while Consulting demand sustains. However, we believe the setup becomes more attractive in 2H21. We update our estimates to reflect IBM standalone post-KD spin,” noted Katy Huberty, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

TICKER COMPANY EPS FORECAST BRO Brown & Brown $0.38 BOH Bank of Hawaii $1.39 BMRC Bank of Marin Bancorp $0.57 CR Crane $1.12 HAL Halliburton $0.34 HMST HomeStreet $1.3 IBM International Business Machines $3.39 PETS PetMed Express $0.3 SMBK SmartFinancial $0.48 STLD Steel Dynamics $5.66 TRST Trustco Bank $0.74 ZION Zions Bancorp $1.33

Tuesday (January 25)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: MICROSOFT

The Redmond, Washington-based global technology giant, Microsoft, is expected to post its fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.28 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 12% from $2.03 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The world’s largest software maker would post revenue growth of nearly 17% to around $50.3 billion. It is worth noting that with a track record of always beating earnings per share estimates in the last five years, Microsoft is one of the best FAANG stocks in terms of earnings surprises.

“We model Azure growth of 45% cc & see 2-3% of upside, translating to steady growth vs. 48% last qtr. We see potential for strong M365 demand ahead of price hikes, as well as continued execution from LNKD, PowerApps & Dynamics ERP. Although tougher PC/Server dynamics, we expect strengthening trends for C22. Expect Mar Q guide slightly above Street,” noted Derrick Wood, equity analyst at Cowen.

TICKER COMPANY EPS FORECAST MMM 3M $2.07 AGYS Agilysys $0.13 AXP American Express $1.75 ADM Archer Daniels Midland $1.19 BXP Boston Properties $1.51 CNI Canadian National Railway $1.25 COF Capital One Financial $5.15 FFIV F5 $1.97 GE General Electric $0.84 JNJ Johnson & Johnson $2.12 LMT Lockheed Martin $8.04 LOGI Logitech International $1.23 NAVI Navient $0.81 NEE NextEra Energy $0.41 VZ Verizon Communications $1.28 WSBC WesBanco $0.67

Wednesday (January 26)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: FOMC MEETING CONCLUDES, INTEL, TESLA

Tuesday and Wednesday will mark the first meeting of the Fed’s policymaking arm in 2022. At around 7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, Jerome Powell will conduct a press conference. This is expected to be the biggest market event since investors expect more details about the central bank’s plan to raise interest rates.

INTEL: The California-based multinational corporation and technology company is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings of $0.9 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of about 40% from $1.52 per share seen in the same period a year ago. The company’s revenue would fall nearly 8% to $18.39 billion.

“Intel remains controversial. Long-term skepticism remains and share losses will continue until products ramp on the Intel 4 node (old 7nm), but with a new CFO, improving PC and server market outlooks, cash inflows from the US Govt, Mobileye on the horizon, and a February analyst day now reconfirmed, we are cautiously optimistic sentiment can continue to gradually improve. Still LOTS to prove,” noted Matthew D. Ramsay, equity analyst at Cowen.

TESLA: The California-based electric vehicle and clean energy company is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings of $2.31 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of 180% from $0.80 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

“Q4 results on 26 Jan are critical to validate (or not) the Q3 profit dynamics that could see Tesla 1) carve out meaningful share from legacy OEMs busy protecting their own share by ramping up BEVs and 2) claim a disproportionate share of the industry profit pool. We raise 2021-23 EBIT and FCF 10%, mostly on higher volume,” noted Philippe Houchois, equity analyst at Jefferies.

The high-performance electric vehicle manufacturer would post revenue growth of over 50% to $16.65 billion. The electric vehicle producer has beaten earnings estimates only twice in the last four quarters.

“Tesla 4Q deliveries were 20% above our forecast, annualizing to over 1.2mm units, which is already above our prior FY22 forecast. We raise our forecasts and target to $1,300 on this ‘opening act’ and look for more in FY22,” noted Adam Jonas, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

TICKER COMPANY EPS FORECAST ABT Abbott Laboratories $1.16 ANTM Anthem $5.11 AZPN Aspen Technology $1.41 T AT&T $0.76 KMB Kimberly-Clark $1.29 LRCX Lam Research $8.46 RJF Raymond James Financial $1.77 STX Seagate Technology $2.21 NOW ServiceNow $0.22 SIMO Silicon Motion Technology $1.56 SLG SL Green Realty $1.56 URI United Rentals $6.97 VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals $2.92 WHR Whirlpool $5.84

Thursday (January 27)

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: APPLE, VISA

APPLE: The consumer electronics giant would post its fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.88 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of nearly 12% from $1.68 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The iPhone manufacturer would post revenue growth of 6% to $118.13 billion. It is worth noting that with a track record of always beating earnings per share estimates in the recent five years, Apple is the best FAANG stock in terms of earnings surprises.

“Apple is expected to report 1QFY22 earnings after market on Thursday, January 27th and host a call with investors at 5:00 PM ET. In our view, the recent strength in shares is a reflection of investors’ willingness to reward Apple for entering new markets, including electronic vehicles (EV) and the metaverse (with an augmented reality/virtual reality product). Now, we look for comments from management on its future product roadmap to justify the increase in share price,” noted Tom Forte, Senior Research Analyst at D.A. DAVIDSON.

“We are reiterating our BUY rating for Apple (AAPL) and putting our price target of $175 under review ahead of the company reporting 1QFY22 earnings.”

VISA: The world’s largest card payment company is expected to report its fiscal firth-quarter earnings of $1.70 per share, which represents a year-over-year decline of about 20% from $1.42 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

The global technology payment company would post revenue growth of nearly 19% to $6.8 billion. It is worth noting that the company has beaten earnings in most of the quarters in the last two years, at least.

“Visa (V) is one of our preferred stocks, as it is a key beneficiary of resilient global consumer spend growth, the ongoing shift from cash to electronic payments, and broadening merchant acceptance. Global Personal Consumption Expenditure and secular growth drivers should support low double-digit revenue growth in the near-to-medium term,” noted James Faucette, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“While Covid-19 headwinds are likely to persist, we see upside opportunity from the faster-than-expected recovery of travel. Continued investment in longer-term initiatives (faster payments, P2P, B2B) and partnerships continue to increase its TAM and offer an opportunity for compounding double-digit earnings growth for the foreseeable future.”

TICKER COMPANY EPS FORECAST AOS A.O. Smith $0.77 ALK Alaska Air Group $0.21 BX Blackstone $1.3 CNX CNX Resources $0.5 CMCSA Comcast $0.73 DOW Dow $2.16 EMN Eastman Chemical $1.88 HCA HCA Healthcare $4.57 IP International Paper $1.02 JBLU JetBlue Airways $-0.39 MA Mastercard $2.2 MCD McDonald’s $2.32 LUV Southwest Airlines $-0.39 X U.S. Steel $5.12 V Visa $1.7

Friday (January 28)

TICKER COMPANY EPS FORECAST ALV Autoliv $1.18 BAH Booz Allen Hamilton $0.97 CAT Caterpillar $2.23 CHD Church & Dwight $0.59 CL Colgate-Palmolive $0.79 RDY Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $0.64 GNTX Gentex $0.33

