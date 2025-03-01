Monster's International Markets Drive Strong Results

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) held its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024earnings callon February 27, 2025. During the call, leadership discussed their ongoing growth in global markets, pricing strategies, and challenges in the alcoholic beverage segment, which resulted in impairment charges. Here are the most important insights for investors focused on Monster's long-term potential.

The Global Energy Drink Category Continues Strong Growth

Monster is seeing sustained growth across all regions, with particularly impressive performance in international markets. The company's expansion into emerging markets is creating a strong foundation for future growth.

We continue to see sustained growth in the global energy drink category. In the United States, we are seeing a resurgence of growth in the energy drink category in convenience as well as in all measured channels reported by Nielsen. Our non-Nielsen channels continue to grow as well. Growth opportunities in household penetration and per-capita consumption along with consumers' growing need for energy are positive trends for the category. -- Rodney Sacks, Co-CEO & Chairman

International Operations Driving Significant Growth

The company is experiencing robust expansion in international markets, with many regions showing double-digit growth. This international momentum is helping offset more moderate growth in the mature U.S. market.

In EMEA, net sales in the 2024 fourth quarter increased 15.5% in dollars and increased 14.6% on a currency-neutral basis over the same period in 2023. ... In Asia Pacific, net sales in the 2024 fourth quarter increased 21% in dollars and increased 19.8% on a currency-neutral basis over the same period in 2023. ... In Latin America, including Mexico and the Caribbean, net sales in the 2024 fourth quarter increased 4.9% in dollars and increased 38.4% on a currency-neutral basis over the same period in 2023. -- Rodney Sacks, Co-CEO & Chairman

Strategic Pricing Actions Boosting Margins

Monster implemented pricing increases in the U.S. market in late 2024 and continues to evaluate further opportunities both domestically and internationally, which is helping to expand gross margins despite various headwinds.

As previously reported, we implemented a 5% increase on our brands and packages, excluding Bang, Reign and Reign Storm effective November 1, 2024, in the United States. We are continuing to monitor opportunities for further pricing actions, both domestically and internationally. -- Rodney Sacks, Co-CEO & Chairman

Alcohol Segment Struggles Continue with Impairment Charges

Monster's alcohol segment faced challenges in the fourth quarter, requiring the company to take impairment charges and restructure its management team. Despite the setbacks, the company remains committed to the category with upcoming innovations.

Operating expenses for the 2024 fourth quarter were adversely impacted by $130.7 million of impairment charges related to the Alcohol Brands segment. The impairment charges were primarily the result of operating and financial performance, not meeting projections due in part to challenges in the category as well as a decrease in projected ongoing operating and financial performance. -- Rodney Sacks, Co-CEO & Chairman

Looking Ahead

Monster's management expressed confidence about the company's position in the energy drink market, with Co-CEO Hilton Schlosberg noting, "We will always see competition ... but there still is a very strong category and it's driven by two players, two major players, which is us and Red Bull."

With increasing household penetration in the energy category, strong innovation pipeline, and operational efficiencies like the AFF flavor facility in Ireland providing better service levels at lower costs to the region, Monster appears well-positioned for continued growth. Management is particularly focused on their global expansion strategy, pricing opportunities, and innovation across their portfolio including the restructuring of their alcohol segment.

David Kretzmann has positions in Monster Beverage. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Monster Beverage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

