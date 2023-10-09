Monster Energy adds to $293 mln damages win in Bang Energy ad dispute

By Blake Brittain

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Monster Energy is entitled to $20.9 million in attorneys' fees and more than $22 million in additional damages in a dispute with its now bankrupt former rival Bang Energy over Bang's alleged false advertising of its energy drinks, according to a federal judge in California.

U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal awarded the fees on Friday based on the strength of Monster's case and Bang's then-CEO Jack Owoc's "disrespect for the judicial process" during a trial last year that resulted in a $293 million verdict for Monster in the false-advertising case.

However, it is unclear how much of the damages Monster will actually be able to recover. Bang declared bankruptcy shortly after the verdict, and Monster then acquired Bang for $362 million in July.

Bernal's decision will affect how much Monster is entitled to claim from Bang's liquidation, the companies said in a court filing from August. A Bang bankruptcy filing said the company had between $9 and $11.6 million in cash to distribute to creditors.

The new awards increase Monster's damages total in the case to $336 million, one of the largest in the history of federal trademark law. Monster won a $175 million award for trademark infringement against Bang in a separate dispute last year.

Representatives for Bang did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision on Monday. Monster Energy attorney Allison Libeu said the decision "represents a complete victory for Monster."

Monster sued Bang in 2018. It accused Bang and Owoc of false advertising and other misconduct for allegedly touting their energy drink with "Super Creatine" as a "miracle drink" that can help cure neurological disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Monster said the misleading marketing cost the company prospective customers and allowed Bang to cut into its market share. A jury agreed with Monster last September that Bang's drinks do not contain any actual creatine, an organic compound typically used as a supplement to enhance muscle development, and that it misled consumers about the drink's benefits.

Bernal said on Friday that attorneys' fees were justified because Monster's case was strong and Bang and Owoc had litigated in an "unreasonable manner."

Bernal said Owoc "repeatedly tried to reference documents that the Court had excluded," "refused to answer straightforward questions during cross-examination," "berated Monster's counsel" and "contradicted his prior sworn testimony numerous times" during the trial.

The case is Monster Energy Co v. Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc d/b/a Bang Energy, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 5:18-cv-01882.

For Monster: Moez Kaba, John Hueston and Allison Libeu of Hueston Hennigan

For Bang Energy: Daniel Janssen and David Muth of Quarles & Brady

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; additional reporting by Dietrich Knauth in New York)

