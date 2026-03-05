Monster Beverage's Stock Falls 9% Post Q4 Earnings: What to Know?

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation MNST have lost 9.3% since it reported its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 26, 2025. Despite reporting a solid fourth-quarter performance, investors’ sentiments were hurt by tariffs, inflation and cost pressures. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the cost of sales increased 17.1% year over year. Gross margin expansion was offset by elevated aluminum can costs and increased promotional allowances. Adjusted operating expenses increased 21.4%, while the metric, as a percentage of net sales, was 26.7%, rising 70 basis points from the year-earlier quarter. Distribution expenses also increased 14.6% in the fourth quarter while selling expenses inched up 13.6% year over year.



The company faced tariff-related pressures and higher input costs during the fourth quarter. However, the overall impact of tariffs and the price of aluminum on operating results remained modest during the period. Although these factors weighed slightly on the business, the tariff environment continued to be complex and dynamic. Notably, tariffs significantly affected the Midwest premium for aluminum, which increased the cost of aluminum cans and added to the company’s cost pressures.



Although management believes that the current tariffs will not have a significant impact on MNST’s operating results, it expects costs to rise modestly at least in the first half of 2026 compared with the fourth quarter, based on current aluminum prices and the Midwest premium.

Other Key Insights

On the flip side, MNST reported solid year-over-year growth in net sales and earnings. Fourth-quarter results were primarily driven by continued momentum in its core energy drink portfolio and robust international expansion. Gross margins improved, supported by effective pricing actions and supply-chain efficiencies. Additionally, ongoing product innovation and strong demand for zero-sugar offerings remained key contributors during the quarter.



Sales in the Monster Energy Drinks segment, which includes Monster Energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high-performance energy drinks, Reign Storm total wellness energy drinks and Bang Energy drinks, jumped 18.9% year over year in the quarter. The Strategic Brands segment, which boasts a range of energy drink brands acquired from Coca-Cola, as well as the company’s affordable energy brands, Predator and Fury, net sales jumped 7.8% year over year. Net sales to customers outside the United States climbed 26.9% to $903.3 million, representing about 42% of the total net sales.



Net sales in the United States and Canada in the fourth quarter jumped 13.3% year over year, thanks to the solid execution across channels, momentum from innovations and strength of the Monster Energy Ultra family. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), net sales increased 32.6%, while in Asia-Pacific (APAC), sales rose 11.5%. Sales in Latin America, including Mexico and the Caribbean, jumped 90.8%. (Read More: Monster Beverage Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y)

What’s Ahead For MNST?

Monster Beverage’s strength in its energy drinks category has been driving performance for a while. Product innovation plays a significant role in the company's success as it is committed to constant product launches and innovation to bolster growth. In addition, management has been implementing pricing actions and reviewing opportunities for price increases.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has been undertaking mitigation efforts to offset tariffs and other input costs, although these measures may take time to fully materialize. Management noted that the company will continue to absorb aluminum tariffs through the higher Midwest premium while implementing hedging strategies across possible areas of the business.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST's 2026 sales and earnings per share is pegged at $9.1 billion and $2.30, respectively, showing year-over-year growth of 9.9% and 11.7%. Shares of Monster Beverage have gained 6.3% over the past three months compared to the industry’s growth of 10.3%.

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, which is a pet food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 8.5% from the prior-year level. FRPT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average.



Nomad Foods Limited NOMD, which manufactures and distributes frozen foods, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 6.2% from the year-ago reported figure. NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.9%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MED missed the average earnings surprise by a sharp margin in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 30.5% from the year-ago number.

