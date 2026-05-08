Monster Beverage's Q1 Earnings Beat, Energy Drinks Unit Sales Up 27.6%

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST posted strong first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and sales topping expectations. Adjusted earnings were 58 cents per share, up 23.7% year over year and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. Revenues jumped 26.9% year over year to $2.35 billion, beating the consensus mark of $2.16 billion by 8.9%. Results reflected broad-based demand and global execution.



International performance remained a defining feature of the quarter. Net sales to customers outside the United States climbed 44.9% year over year to $1.06 billion, representing about 45% of total net sales for the period. In the United States, management cited strength in its Zero Sugar portfolio, including continued momentum in the Ultra family, alongside incremental gains from recent launches and packaging initiatives such as larger multipacks in select channels.

MNST’s Segment Sales

The quarter’s growth was led by the Monster Energy Drinks segment, where net sales increased 27.6% year over year to $2.19 billion. Management attributed performance to core brand strength and a steady cadence of innovation across platforms such as Monster Energy, Ultra, Juice Monster, Reign and Bang.



Strategic Brands also delivered, with segment sales rising 28.9% to $126.7 million.



By contrast, Alcohol Brands declined 5.9% to $32.7 million, while the Other segment decreased 12% to $5.3 million.

MNST’s Margins & Costs

Adjusted gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, was 55.3% in the first quarter of 2026, down 180 basis points (bps) from a year ago, with the decline primarily tied to geographic mix, higher aluminum can costs and increased freight-in costs, partly offset by pricing actions.



Adjusted operating expenses were $549.3 million, or 23.7% of net sales, compared with $447.5 million or 24.6% in the year-ago quarter. Distribution expenses rose 32.5% to $102.8 million, while selling expenses increased 13.2% to $195 million and general and administrative expenses jumped 16.2% to $265.5 million.

MNST’s Cash Position Supported Buybacks and Flexibility

Monster Beverage exited the quarter with $2.04 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $945.3 million in short-term investments, alongside $1.88 billion in net accounts receivable and $828.3 million in inventories.



During the quarter, MNST repurchased about 1.4 million shares for roughly $100 million at an average price of $73.86, and the company had approximately $400 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization as of May 6, 2026.



Shares of Monster Beverage have gained 6.3% over the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 10.3%.

Three Consumer Staples Stocks Looking Good

Helen of Troy Limited HELE, a leading consumer products player, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HELE’s current financial-year sales indicates a drop of 0.2% from the prior-year level. HELE delivered a trailing negative four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.



Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, which is a pet food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FRPT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 9.3% from the prior-year level.



United Natural Foods UNFI, which is the leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods’ current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 254.9% from the year-ago reported figure. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.9%, on average.

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Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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