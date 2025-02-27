Monster Beverage's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MNST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Monster Beverage.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $246,167, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $92,779.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.5 to $55.0 for Monster Beverage during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Monster Beverage's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Monster Beverage's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.5 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Monster Beverage 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MNST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $0.8 $0.7 $0.7 $49.00 $61.0K 340 3.5K MNST PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.9 $6.6 $6.9 $55.00 $49.6K 486 78 MNST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $0.6 $0.55 $0.55 $55.00 $47.6K 99 972 MNST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.45 $53.00 $45.1K 83 314 MNST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $1.5 $1.35 $1.5 $51.00 $40.2K 56 4.8K

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage is a leader in the energy drink category within the nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverage market, generating two thirds of revenue in the US and Canada. The well-known Monster trademark includes brands such as Monster Energy, Monster Ultra, Java Monster, and Juice Monster. The firm also owns other energy drink brands, such as Reign, NOS, Burn, Bang and Mother, and brews and distributes beers and flavored malt beverages following the acquisition of a craft brewer in 2022. Monster controls branding and innovation but outsources beverage manufacturing and packaging to copackers and finished goods distribution to bottlers in the global Coca-Cola system (pursuant to a 20-year agreement inked in 2015). Coke is the largest shareholder of Monster with a 19.5% stake.

In light of the recent options history for Monster Beverage, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Monster Beverage With a volume of 3,825,762, the price of MNST is down -0.04% at $51.63. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Monster Beverage

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $51.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Monster Beverage, targeting a price of $51.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Monster Beverage with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

