Monster Beverage's (MNST) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Things to Note

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST is expected to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7, after the closing bell. The beverage company is anticipated to witness revenue and earnings growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.02 billion, indicating growth of 9.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of 45 cents per share implies growth of 15.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals. The consensus mark has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company registered a negative earnings surprise of 4.6%. It delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 1.2% in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Monster Beverage’s quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from strength in its energy drinks category. The company is expected to have witnessed continued positive trends in the Monster Energy family of brands. It has been focused on the expansion of the energy drinks category and product launches. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales in the Monster Energy Drinks segment is pegged at $1.9 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.8%.



The company is anticipated to have reaped the benefits from the expansion of its strong distribution network in the international markets. In addition, pricing actions, lower freight-in costs and reduced import costs are likely to have bolstered margins. It has been making pricing actions across the United States and internationally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales outside the United States is pegged at $770 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 7.6%. The aforesaid strengths are likely to have boosted the top and bottom-line performances in the second quarter.



On the flip side, a challenging beverage industry, including a dynamic retail and consumer landscape, is likely to have been a concern. The company has been witnessing higher operating costs for a while now.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Monster Beverage this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Monster Beverage has an Earnings ESP of -6.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.84% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is likely to register a decline in the top line and an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International Flavors’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.82 billion, which indicates a decline of 3.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for International Flavors’ quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share indicates an increase of 17.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level. IFF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average.



Vital Farms VITL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports second-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $143.8 billion, which indicates nearly 35% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ bottom line is 21 cents per share, which implies a 40% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. VITL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.1%, on average.



Coty COTY presently has an Earnings ESP of +22.73% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to witness top-line growth when it reports second-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 5 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a 400% increase from that reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for COTY’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.38 billion, which indicates a 1.8% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. COTY delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 22.2% in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

