Is Monster Beverage's International Push the Next Big Driver of Sales?

Monster Beverages Corporation MNST continues to position its international portfolio as a key engine of long-term growth, supported by sustained momentum across major global markets. The company delivered robust revenue gains in core Europe and the Asia Pacific region, driven by broad distribution expansion and strong in-market execution.

In the third quarter of 2025, net sales from customers outside the United States surged 23.3% from the prior-year period. International revenue now represents a record 43% of total net sales. Profitability also strengthened across regions, with gross profit margin rising to 37% in EMEA from 35.4% a year ago and to 40.7% in Asia Pacific from 40.2%.

These results reflect the growing power of Monster Beverage’s brands internationally. Growth was supported by strong operational execution, accelerated cooler placements, and increased shelf space across key markets. The global energy drink category continues to expand, propelled by rising consumer demand. Predator Fury drove continued strong performance in Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria.

Innovation also played a meaningful role. Monster Energy Valentino Rossi Zero Sugar launched across 12 EMEA markets with promising early traction, while Monster Ultra Vice Guava performed well in Australia. In Latin America, new products such as Juice Monster Rio Punch in Brazil and Monster Energy Ultra Strawberry Dreams and Predator Wild Berry in Mexico contributed to revenue gains and market share expansion.

Overall, Monster Beverage’s international business is not only a major contributor to growth but is currently outpacing the domestic segment, expanding its share of total company sales while also enhancing regional gross profit margins.

In the year-to-date period, MNST's shares have gained 42.7% compared with the industry's growth of 8.8%. MNST carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



From a valuation standpoint, MNST trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86X, higher than the industry's average of 18.20X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST's fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 22.2% and 12.8%, respectively.



