Monster Beverage's International Boom: Why Overseas Sales Hit 45%

Monster Beverage Corporation’s MNST international business was a standout performer in the first quarter of 2026, reinforcing the company's position as one of the fastest-growing global players in the energy drink space. Strong demand across Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America helped overseas operations contribute a record share of total revenues. The results indicate that Monster Beverage's growth story is increasingly being driven by markets outside the United States as the energy drink category gains broader global acceptance.



International net sales surged 44.9% year over year to $1.06 billion in the quarter, accounting for approximately 45% of total company sales compared with about 40% in the prior-year period. On a currency-neutral basis, international sales increased 32.7%. Growth was broad-based, with EMEA sales rising 52.5%, Asia-Pacific up 39.7% and Latin America advancing 36%. Particularly noteworthy were China and India, where sales jumped 95% and 94.5%, respectively, highlighting the significant runway for expansion in emerging markets.



The robust performance reflects a combination of healthy category growth, market-share gains and successful innovation. Monster Beverage continues to benefit from rising household penetration of energy drinks, expanding consumption occasions and strong retailer execution supported by Coca-Cola's global bottling network. New products and localized offerings have resonated with consumers, while affordable brands such as Predator and Fury are helping the company deepen its presence in developing markets.



Although a larger international sales mix weighed modestly on gross margins, management remains focused on long-term value creation rather than short-term margin percentages. With Monster Beverage gaining share across several key markets and international demand remaining strong, overseas operations appear poised to remain a major contributor to the company's growth trajectory. The quarter's results further demonstrate that MNST’s global expansion strategy is delivering meaningful scale and diversification benefits.

MNST’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have appreciated 37.9% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Beverages - Soft Drinks industry’s rise of 9.3% and the broader Consumer Staples sector’s decline of 4.8%.

MNST Stock's One-Year Performance



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Is MNST a Value Play Stock?

Monster Beverage shares are currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 36.21X, significantly above the industry’s average of 18.86X.

MNST P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Stocks to Consider

Vita Coco Company COCO is a global beverage company best known for its Vita Coco coconut water brand, with a diversified portfolio spanning coconut-based products, plant-based alternatives, functional drinks and private-label offerings across retail, e-commerce and foodservice channels. COCO currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco’s 2026 sales and earnings indicates growth of 21.4% and 47.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.



Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, which is the world’s largest franchise bottler for Coca-Cola products. FMX currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX’s 2026 sales and earnings suggests growth of 17.5% and 92.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 17%, on average.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken and Prepared Foods. TSN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.5% and 0.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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