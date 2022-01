Monster Beverage to buy hard seltzer maker CANarchy Craft for $330 mln

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Energy drinks maker Monster Beverage Corp MNST.O said on Thursday it had agreed to buy craft beer and hard seltzer maker CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective Llc for $330 million in cash.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

