Monster Beverage Takes an Energizing Swig of Stock Gains After Beating Q2 Estimates

In spite of the worst that the coronavirus could throw at the food and beverage sector, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) kept up a yearlong winning streak by surpassing analyst consensus estimates for the fourth consecutive quarter. Its press release Tuesday describing Q2 2020 results showed positive surprises of 22.92% in adjusted earnings per share (with $0.59 in actual EPS versus $0.48 estimates), and 8.66% in revenue ($1.09 billion actual against $997.9 million projected), according to Zacks.

Monster's net sales registered only a small year-over-year decrease, declining from $1.1 billion in Q2 2019 to $1.09 billion in Q2 2020. The financial report says the company's biggest source of sales, purchases made at gas stations and convenience stores, dipped at the quarter's start but rebounded steadily during the period. Monster added that its "e-commerce, club store, mass merchandiser, and grocery and related business continued to increase in the quarter."

Not only did the coronavirus pandemic barely dent the company's overall net sales, but some individual segments posted gains. Its energy drinks division, including Reign Total Body Fuel, edged upward by 0.8% year over year. While the U.S. continued to generate strong sales, revenue declined in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

Monster says it "does not foresee a material impact on the ability of its co-packers to manufacture and its bottlers/distributors to distribute its products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic." Its cash and cash equivalents amounted to $921.3 million on June 30.

Monster's stock rose Tuesday, continued to gain in after-hours trading, and has gained slightly more than 5% today in morning trading.

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Monster Beverage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.