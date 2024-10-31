Monster Beverage put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Monster Beverage (MNST) with 2,439 puts trading, or 1.3x expected. Most active are Nov-24 51 puts and 11/1 weekly 54 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.70, while ATM IV is up nearly 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

