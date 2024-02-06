Monster Beverage (MNST) to Benefit From Energy Drinks Business

Monster Beverage Corp. MNST has been experiencing continued strength in its energy drinks category, which is driving its performance. The company has been benefiting from the expansion of the energy drinks category and product launches. Product innovation has played a significant role in the company's success.



Pricing increases, along with lower freight-in costs and reduced aluminum can costs, have been contributing to robust margins. The company’s steady lineup of product launches is likely to help retain its business momentum.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has a market capitalization of $57.6 billion. In the past year, shares of the company have gained 7.5% compared with the industry’s 9.3% growth. The stock compared favorably with the sector’s decline of 3.5% in the same period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST’s 2024 sales and earnings indicates growth of 11.1% and 15.9%, respectively, from the year-ago registered numbers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Driving Growth

Monster Beverage remains committed to product launches and innovation to boost growth. During the third quarter, MNST rolled out its first flavored malt beverage alcohol product, The Beast Unleashed, in the United States and received positive feedback. The product is now available in 43 states through a network of beer distributors. This marked the expansion of the distribution of The Beast Unleashed into additional markets, with plans for nationwide distribution by the end of the year.



The company intends to launch a hard iced tea extension of The Beast Unleashed, named Nasty Beast Hardcore Tea, later this year or early next year, with a target of nationwide distribution in the first half of 2024. The brand will be available in four flavors, Original, Half & Half, Razzleberry, and Green. These will be sold in 24-ounce single-serve cans, as well as in a variety of 12-pack of 12-ounce sleek cans.



Monster Beverage has been witnessing robust margin trends driven by the easing of the supply-chain headwinds, particularly reduced freight costs. Additionally, the company continues to benefit from its pricing actions across various regions to negate the impacts of rising commodity costs and inflation. MNST continued to implement price hikes in the third quarter of 2023, with additional price hikes planned in several other markets through the remainder of the year.



In third-quarter 2023, Monster Beverage’s gross margin expanded 170 basis points (bps) to 53%, driven by pricing actions, lower freight-in costs and reduced aluminum can costs. Operating income rose 22% year over year on an increase in sales and the gross margin. The operating margin expanded 180 bps to 27.5% in the reported quarter. Promotional allowances for the third quarter were higher year over year as well as sequentially. The persistence of this trend is likely to continue to contribute to the company’s profitability.

Headwinds to Watch

The beverage industry presents substantial challenges for Monster Beverage, primarily related to the dynamic retail and consumer landscape. Monster Beverage has been witnessing rising costs. The shift in consumers’ preferences has been impacting the volumes of soda beverages and energy drinks. Its profits and margins are particularly pressured due to higher product-mix costs and stepped-up advertising expenses.

Stocks to Pick

We highlighted some better-ranked stocks from the broader Consumer Staples space, namely Coca-Cola FEMSA KOF, The Boston Beer Company SAM and Molson Coors TAP.



Coca Cola FEMSA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). KOF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca Cola FEMSA’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 27.9% and 28.2%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. The consensus mark for KOF’s earnings per share (EPS) has moved up by a penny in the past seven days.



Boston Beer currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. SAM has delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.7% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAM’s current financial-year earnings indicates a rise of 2.7% from the year-ago number. The consensus mark for SAM’s EPS has moved down 1.2% in the past seven days.



Molson Coors currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). TAP has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molson Coors’ current financial year’s sales and earnings implies an improvement of 9.2% and 30.7%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. The consensus mark for TAP’s EPS has moved up 0.8% in the past 30 days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.