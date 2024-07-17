Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock Slides YTD: Is Recovery Likely?

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST stock has lost as much as 12.3% in the year-to-date period, pushing it behind its industry peers and the S&P 500 index. MNST’s stock declined against the industry and the Consumer Staples sector’s growth of 4.8% and 3%, respectively, in the same period. The company also underperformed the S&P 500's 17.6% rise in the same period.



At the current price of $50.49, the stock trades at a 17.5% discount to its 52-week high of $61.23 reached on Mar 13, 2024. Furthermore, MNST is trading below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, signaling potential bearish sentiment in maintaining recent performance levels.



The drop in the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s share price is likely to have resulted from the changes in market sentiment driven by broader economic indicators, geopolitical uncertainties and sector-wide trends. Investor caution, influenced by concerns over underlying inflation and higher interest rates, has led to stock sell-offs. Additionally, profit-booking by investors aiming to capitalize on prior gains has increased pressure despite MNST’s solid fundamentals.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MNST Looks Well-Positioned Fundamentally

Monster Beverage continues to display fundamental strength, primarily driven by the momentum in its energy drinks category. In first-quarter 2024, the Monster Energy Drinks segment's sales rose 10.7% year over year. On a currency-adjusted basis, net sales for the segment rose 14.2%.



The company's success is bolstered by the expansion of this category and product launches. Product innovation has been a key factor in its achievements. The company's consistent stream of product launches is expected to sustain its business momentum.



Looking ahead, the company has a solid innovation plan for 2024. Management is optimistic about Nasty Beast Hard Tea and the additional alcohol opportunities that MNST presents. The company has also rolled out Predator and Fury, its affordable energy drink portfolio, in several international markets.



Increased pricing, lower freight-in costs and reduced input costs have contributed to MNST’s robust margins. In first-quarter 2024, Monster Beverage’s gross margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) year-over-year to 54.1%. The operating income rose 11.7% year over year. The upside was driven by an increase in sales and the gross margin. The persistence of this trend may continue to contribute to the company’s profitability.



MNST continues to benefit from its pricing actions across various regions to negate the impacts of rising commodity costs and inflation. The company continued to implement pricing actions in the first quarter of 2024. It has been monitoring opportunities for further pricing actions across the United States and internationally.

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Staple sector, namely Vital Farms VITL, Freshpet FRPT and Coca-Cola FEMSA KOF.



Vital Farms currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). VITL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 22.6% and 62.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



Freshpet presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. FRPT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 118.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 24.8% and 177.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported figures.



Coca-Cola FEMSA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). KOF has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola FEMSA’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 11.9% and 26.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.