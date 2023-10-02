Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Monster Beverage (MNST) closed at $52.54, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy drink maker had lost 6.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 6.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

Monster Beverage will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.86 billion, up 14.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $7.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.5% and +13.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monster Beverage should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Monster Beverage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Monster Beverage is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.73.

It is also worth noting that MNST currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MNST's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

