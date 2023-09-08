Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Monster Beverage (MNST) closed the most recent trading day at $56.37, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy drink maker had lost 2.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 4.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Monster Beverage as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Monster Beverage is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion, up 14.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $7.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.5% and +13.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monster Beverage. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher within the past month. Monster Beverage is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Monster Beverage currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.14, so we one might conclude that Monster Beverage is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that MNST has a PEG ratio of 1.6 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

