Is Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Monster Beverage (MNST) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Monster Beverage is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 183 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Monster Beverage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MNST has returned 42.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 0.6%. This shows that Monster Beverage is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is United Natural Foods (UNFI). The stock is up 36.6% year-to-date.

For United Natural Foods, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Monster Beverage belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.8% so far this year, meaning that MNST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, United Natural Foods falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #195. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.6%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Monster Beverage and United Natural Foods. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

