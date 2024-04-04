Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Monster Beverage (MNST) closed the latest trading day at $55.75, indicating a -0.36% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

The energy drink maker's stock has dropped by 4.05% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Monster Beverage in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.93 billion, up 13.34% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.81 per share and a revenue of $7.98 billion, indicating changes of +16.77% and +11.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Monster Beverage. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.15% increase. Monster Beverage is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Monster Beverage has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.85 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.66 of its industry.

It's also important to note that MNST currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MNST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

