Monster Beverage (MNST) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Monster Beverage (MNST) closed the latest trading day at $60.14, indicating a -0.66% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy drink maker had gained 9.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Monster Beverage in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.44, showcasing a 15.79% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.93 billion, indicating a 13.34% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.81 per share and a revenue of $7.98 billion, signifying shifts of +16.77% and +11.72%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Monster Beverage. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. Monster Beverage currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Monster Beverage is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.38. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.07 for its industry.

Investors should also note that MNST has a PEG ratio of 2.34 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.