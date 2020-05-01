Monster Beverage (MNST) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.80, changing hands as low as $60.27 per share. Monster Beverage Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNST's low point in its 52 week range is $50.06 per share, with $70.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.59. The MNST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

