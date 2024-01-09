Monster Beverage (MNST) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Monster Beverage (MNST) closed at $58.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

The the stock of energy drink maker has risen by 4.89% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 7.22% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Monster Beverage in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.39, indicating a 34.48% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.75 billion, indicating a 15.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Monster Beverage. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Monster Beverage boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Monster Beverage is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.17. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.76.

One should further note that MNST currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.07.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 31, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

