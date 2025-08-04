Monster Beverage (MNST) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Monster Beverage (MNST) to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.08 billion, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Monster Beverage metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Alcohol Brands' to come in at $38.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Strategic Brands' stands at $124.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Monster Energy Drinks' should come in at $1.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $7.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Outside United States' reaching $837.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Monster Beverage have experienced a change of -6.4% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MNST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

