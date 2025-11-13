Is Monster Beverage (MNST) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Monster Beverage (MNST) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Monster Beverage is one of 183 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Monster Beverage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MNST has moved about 34.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -0.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Monster Beverage is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Turning Point Brands (TPB). The stock has returned 66.7% year-to-date.

For Turning Point Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Monster Beverage belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7% so far this year, so MNST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Turning Point Brands belongs to the Tobacco industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #24. The industry has moved +31.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Monster Beverage and Turning Point Brands as they could maintain their solid performance.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.