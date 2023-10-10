Monster Beverage (MNST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Monster Beverage (MNST) closed the most recent trading day at $50.40, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy drink maker had lost 12.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 4.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Monster Beverage in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.40, indicating a 33.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.86 billion, indicating a 14.74% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

MNST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $7.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.5% and +13.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monster Beverage should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.07% downward. Monster Beverage presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Monster Beverage is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.33. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.67 for its industry.

Investors should also note that MNST has a PEG ratio of 1.41 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

