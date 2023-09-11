Monster Beverage (MNST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Monster Beverage (MNST) closed at $56.78, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy drink maker had lost 3.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.

Monster Beverage will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion, up 14.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $7.17 billion, which would represent changes of +37.5% and +13.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monster Beverage. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% higher. Monster Beverage currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Monster Beverage's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.91.

It is also worth noting that MNST currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

