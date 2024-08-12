Monster Beverage (MNST) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you assessed how the international operations of Monster Beverage (MNST) performed in the quarter ended June 2024? For this energy drink maker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While delving into MNST's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.9 billion, marking an increase of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting MNST's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Decoding MNST's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $163.38 million came from Latin America and Caribbean during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 8.6%. This represented a surprise of -4.51% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $171.1 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $166.23 million, or 8.8%, and $142.59 million, or 7.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, EMEA contributed $393.92 million in revenue, making up 20.7% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $454.07 million, this meant a surprise of -13.25%. Looking back, EMEA contributed $395.57 million, or 20.8%, in the previous quarter, and $381.57 million, or 20.6%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Asia Pacific accounted for 7.6% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $145.09 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +0.17%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $144.84 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific contributed $131.22 million (6.9%) and $146.31 million (7.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Monster Beverage will report a total revenue of $1.96 billion, which reflects an increase of 5.8% from the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 8.6% from Latin America and Caribbean ($167.91 million), 23.6% from EMEA ($462.42 million) and 7.6% from Asia Pacific ($148.9 million).

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $7.65 billion in total revenue, up 7.2% from the previous year. Revenues from Latin America and Caribbean, EMEA and Asia Pacific are expected to constitute 8.8% ($674.98 million), 21.9% ($1.68 billion) and 7.3% ($555.74 million) of the total, respectively.

Wrapping Up

Relying on international markets for revenues, Monster Beverage faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At the moment, Monster Beverage has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Monster Beverage's Recent Stock Market Performance

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.