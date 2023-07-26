Monster Beverage (MNST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Monster Beverage (MNST) closed the most recent trading day at $58.17, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy drink maker had lost 0.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Monster Beverage will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.86 billion, up 12.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $7.12 billion, which would represent changes of +37.5% and +12.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Monster Beverage. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower. Monster Beverage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Monster Beverage's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.85.

Meanwhile, MNST's PEG ratio is currently 1.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

