Monster Beverage (MNST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Monster Beverage (MNST) closed at $57.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy drink maker had lost 1.99% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Monster Beverage as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Monster Beverage is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.86 billion, up 12.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $7.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.5% and +12.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monster Beverage. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. Monster Beverage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Monster Beverage has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.17 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.83.

Investors should also note that MNST has a PEG ratio of 1.65 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

