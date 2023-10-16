Monster Beverage (MNST) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Monster Beverage (MNST) ended the recent trading session at $48.67, demonstrating a +1.99% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.2%.

The energy drink maker's shares have seen a decrease of 15% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Monster Beverage in its upcoming release. On that day, Monster Beverage is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.86 billion, indicating a 14.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.54 per share and a revenue of $7.17 billion, demonstrating changes of +37.5% and +13.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monster Beverage should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. At present, Monster Beverage boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Monster Beverage is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.08. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.62.

Meanwhile, MNST's PEG ratio is currently 1.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

